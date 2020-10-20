Meet Fayetteville mayoral candidate Tom Terminella

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the second time, Tom Terminella has thrown his name into the hat to become Fayetteville’s next Mayor. He’s running against the incumbent and two others for the position.

Terminella was born in Long Island, New York and he and his family moved to Northwest Arkansas in the early 1970’s. They landed in Harrison before they settled in Fayetteville.

He’s built a name for himself around Northwest Arkansas as a real estate broker. His name is easily recognizable, just by the sheer fact that you can see one of his campaign signs on just about every coroner around Fayetteville.

Terminella said, “you see lots of signs because I know lots of people and I have lots of support.”

Each of the signs feature the words “come together.” He said that’s because he feels the current city climate is divisive.

“Eight or 9 out of the 10 people that I come across and talk with feel like that we’re divided on issues,” he said.

This includes issues that were recently taken up by city council members, like a declaration that declared racism a public health crisis within Fayetteville.

“There’s no doubt that there’s racism in this country and worldwide but I’ve never felt it here,” Terminella said.

In regards to the Styrofoam ban in place around the city, Terminella didn’t feel it was necessary.

He said, “I have heard from so many people, it’s almost to the point were it’s funny, I’ll promise you my vote if you promise you’ll promise you’ll bring Styrofoam back.”

Months after Fayetteville began seeing positive COVID-19 cases, a mask mandate went into effect, at the recommendation of the city’s current Mayor.

Terminella said this decision should have come from the Governor, which is later what happened.

“We cant quarantine our city. We have to open it up and more importantly I want everybody in Fayetteville….to adopt commerce. We have to support these people or they’re going to go away.” Tom Terminella

Rather than putting limitations in place for businesses and residents within the city, Terminella said it’s his mission as Mayor to continue expanding they city.

“Cities either grow or they die and so I’m all about managed growth and providing amenities for the city of Fayetteville,” he said.

The real estate broker said far too many times he has seen people and business come to Fayetteville with an interest in moving here, but they end up skipping out to go elsewhere.

“I take it personally when I invite them to town and they come to drake and see the city and then they choose one of the other municipalities over us,” said Terminella.

This is why he said it’s imperative we take care of Fayetteville’s infrastructure for the hundreds of city employees who call Fayetteville their employer.

“You have to invest in, you know, police, fire, water, sewer sanitization, transportation. That the responsibility of a leader.” Tom Terminella

If elected, Terminella has committed to serving only two terms. He said if he’s not elected this time around you’re guaranteed you’ll see his name on your ballot in 2024.

Exactly three weeks before the November election, a lawsuit was filed against Terminella. He’s accused of hiding assets in an effort to avoid paying creditors.