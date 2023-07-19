SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cassie Riddick is studying to become a disability rights attorney.

“I was an able-body, single working mom,” Riddick said. “I had two daughters and I was very very independent.”

Last October, she added Ms. Arkansas Wheelchair to her list of titles.



“I didn’t even expect to win it, I just wanted to tell my story,” Riddick said.



Her proudest title is still Mom.

Almost three years ago, her worst nightmare came true when she and her two girls Natalie and Violet were in a car wreck.

“I just remember thinking, am I going to survive this?” Riddick said. “Am I going to be able to see my kids again?”

According to Arkansas State Police, a friend was driving them home to Siloam Springs from Silver Dollar City. On a two-way highway, they crossed the centerline while taking a curve, side-swept a car, and were struck head-on by a passenger van.

“The dashboard was here on my stomach,” Riddick said. “The right side was crushed in on me and my arm was actually in the console.”

Cassie was trapped. Her two girls were pulled from the wreckage.

“My first thought was the girls,” Riddick said. “How are the girls doing, what can I do?”

Natalie was eight at the time of the accident.

“These past few years have been a moment of realization like you don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” Natalie said.

Now, She’s left with only memories of her younger sister Violet.

“They said when they took her out of the car, ‘Hey Violet are you in any pain’ and Violet said no and then she got really sleepy,” Riddick said. “Before she passed away she said tell my mom I just want to go be with the butterflies.”

Violet was an organ donor. Riddick says she now lives on in other people, some who couldn’t see before, and some whose hearts couldn’t beat without support.

“I know that her time here was meant to be and to me – she’s my little hero,” Riddick said.

“I don’t ever want to forget her,” Natalie said.

As the family grieved, Riddick was in her own fight.

“They told my parents to prepare for my burial,” Riddick said.

Riddick had a dozen surgeries and was in a coma for eight weeks, battling to stay alive for Natalie.

“I held her hand and I could feel her holding tight on mine and I felt her presence there,” Natalie said.

Riddick woke up on a ventilator, couldn’t speak, and learned she would never walk again.

But she didn’t let that stop her from regaining her voice.

“When I used to give 100 percent – I’ve got to give 200 percent,” Riddick said.

Since the accident, Riddick started a non-profit in Violet’s honor and returned to school to pursue a law degree.

“Because of my new disable status,” Riddick said. “I was no longer independent as a single mother. There was a chance that Natalie was going to be taken away.”

Riddick was awarded the Distinguished Graduate Award from NWACC in 2022. It was at the ceremony that she learned about Ms. Arkansas Wheelchair.

“I’m like, I’ve never done pageants – no that’s not for me,” Riddick said. “They’re like no it’s an advocacy platform.”

Riddick was able to share her platform, One Parent One Power, educating disabled people on their parental rights.

Now she’s taking her story to a national stage for Natalie and Violet.

“When I gave my speech, I just felt like what if she was here today,” Riddick said. “She was such a giver and I just want to give back in honor of her.”

She’ll have Violet and her whole family watching her along the way.



“I didn’t think I could be this strong,” Riddick said. “I didn’t even know it was within me.”

Strength she’ll be bringing to the stage for the Ms. Wheelchair America title, which could be the first win for Arkansas in its 50-year history.

Ms. America Wheelchair will take place Aug. 28 – Sept. 3 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.