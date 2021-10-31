Meet the candidates: Bentonville School Board Zone 7 election

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Voters in Bentonville School Board Zone 7 will get to make their voices heard this election season. Mike Swanson is challenging incumbent Joe Quinn for the school board seat.

Quinn has served on the Bentonville School Board for six years. His two kids graduated from the school district. He said the school district really prepared his kids for life beyond K-12 education. He said he’s passionate about running one of the finest school districts in the region.

Swanson has a daughter who is current student in Bentonville Schools. He said his mom is an educator, so it’s something he grew up appreciating. He said education has an important impact on our society as a whole. He said the school board needs the voice of a current parent.

A hot topic with the Bentonville School Board has been the district’s mask mandate. A lawsuit against the school board brought up a group of parents is currently in limbo. The school board appealed a judge’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order on the school’s mask mandate.

Quinn was one of five school board members who voted in favor of the mask mandate, and he stands by that vote.

“The mask decision was only part of a much larger, more sophisticated safety plan,” he said. “We got through it, we got through it the best we could to protect our students and our teachers and our families and I’m proud of that.”

Swanson said he supports parent’s choice.

“For me, it’s not so much that I’m against masks, I just trust parents to do what’s right for their kid to put their kid in the best position to be successful in school,” he said.

Zone 7 is the largest of the Bentonville School District zones.

Monday is the last day for early voting and Election Day is on Tuesday. Click here to see where you can vote.