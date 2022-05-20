CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County voters have to decide between four candidates in the sheriff race all on the Republican ballot.

It’s one of the races that’ll be determined by the primary elections next week. Running as Republican isn’t the only similarity between the four candidates, they each have years of law enforcement experience and are passionate about being the next Crawford County Sheriff.

Daniel Perry, James Mirus, Shannon Gregory and Wayne Sandusky have similar goals for law enforcement in the county, but different ideas about how to to get them done.

James Mirus is the chief deputy at the sheriff’s office. He’s all about restructuring how the county’s money is spent, so he can keep raising deputies’ pay, which has been a point of contention recently.

“Asking the citizens for a new tax when a new sheriff comes in, it’s just completely reckless,” said Mirus.

Like Mirus, candidate Daniel Perry said there’s most likely a lot of waste in the budget. Perry is currently the patrol captain for Van Buren Police. He’d like to make changes to give deputies better benefits and training.

“We need to take the steps necessary to to retain deputies, make it where they want to come to work, where they want to start a career,” said Perry.

In order to maintain deputies, candidate Shannon Gregory, wants deputies to know he wouldn’t ask them to do anything he wouldn’t do or hasn’t done. He understands creating a good work environment starts at the top.

Gregory is the Mulberry Police Chief and thinks cutting some of the budget will be the solution to raising deputies’ pay.

Wayne Sandusky, another name on the ballot, knows deputies will leave the area for opportunities with better wages and benefits, and thinks he’s the guy to raise the wages enough to keep them with the help of the quorum court.

“The sheriff’s office can only do what the quorum court will let them and you need somebody that’s not afraid to back the quorum court in the corner and get what needs to be done,” said Sandusky.

Sandusky has law enforcement experience ranging from an officer in Fort Smith to working with the Secret Service.

Another issue the candidates know is a big concern is Crawford County’s increased drug activity.

Mirus wants there to be officers solely focused on patrolling for and investigating drug activity.

“We’re gonna have one of the largest North South and East West corridors in the country. It’s coming. There’s drugs that drive up and down the interstate every single day,” said Mirus.

Perry has started building relationships with lawmakers, so if elected he can change sentencing laws for drug dealers.

“Those need to be changed, need to be stiffened, or if somebody’s selling drugs in Crawford County, they stay in jail,” said Perry.

Gregory thinks the efforts to keep more deputies on the payroll will help.

“You have more effective patrols, which turn into more drug arrests, which takes it off the street,” said Gregory.

Sandusky wants to send deputies directly to the rural pockets of the county with more drug activity.

“They just don’t drive around in the county, they will drive in those areas and we will eradicate a lot of drugs,” said Sandusky.

Since all of the candidates are on the same ballot, you’ll have choose a Republican ballot if you want to vote in this race, and we’ll know who the next Crawford County Sheriff is by early next week, unless the winner doesn’t get more than 50 percent of the vote, and there’s a runoff.