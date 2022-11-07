ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — There are two people running to represent the new Arkansas House District 15 at the state capitol. All of Arkansas’ districts were redrawn using 2020 Census data.

District 15 is in the heart of Rogers, with a small part in Lowell on the south side of the district.

State Representative John Carr is running as the Republican. Rachel Cox is running as the Democrat.

According to his campaign website, Carr said he’s been living in Rogers since 2003. He has five main principles on his website: eliminate the used car tax, opposes vaccine mandates, parents in charge of education, supports law enforcement and supports veterans.

Cox said she’s lived in Rogers her whole life and has spent most of her career working on non profits. Her top three priorities are universal school lunches for kids, raising teacher pay and affordable childcare.

“I was approached with this opportunity last year and really wanted to figure out what the true needs were,” said Cox. “So working with non profits, I’ve been able to see where some of the greatest gaps were in the community.”

When we reached out to Rep. Carr for an in-person interview, he said, “I appreciate you reaching out and thinking of me. Unfortunately, I am booked solid for the next few weeks and will not be able to do an interview.”

