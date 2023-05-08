FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville voters are shaping the future of their children’s school board in the May 9 Special Election.

They have a say on Fayetteville Public Schools’ At-large Position 2 seat. It’s the only one being contested.

Heather Clouse wants to be part of the change coming to the Fayetteville School Board. She’s challenging incumbent Keaton Smith for the at-large position.

“We are at a pivotal time in our district with changes in leadership at both the state and district levels, and I want to be a voice for students, families, and educators in the community,” said Clouse.

Smith said as the district welcomes in a new superintendent and the school board will have to look at possible rezoning of schools in the coming months, he said change management is going to be key in the next few years. Smith said his five years as a board member gives him the relationships and experience to handle the changes.

Both candidates said they want to focus on student success.

For Clouse, she said it starts with improving the district’s pre-k programs and by engaging parents to be more informed and active in their kids’ education at home.

Smith wants to focus on expanding internship and dual-credit programs in high-earning career paths such as computer science, robotics, engineering and healthcare.

“The more options we have for kids to find their ‘why’ and really test out their passion and test out a career pathway, then the more likely kids are going to really find that thing that tells them they know they belong in school,” said Smith.

Both Smith and Clouse have kids attending Fayetteville schools and say increasing safety in the district is one of their top priorities.