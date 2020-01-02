Meet the man who has run every day for the past 20 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The holidays are coming to a close, and now many people are setting goals for this next year.

However, actually sticking to a new years resolution can be tough.

One Fayetteville man has defied the odds and carried out his resolution for two decades.

It all started while David Ferrell was playing cards with friends on New Year’s Eve in 2000.

He recalls the moment he decided to take his fitness to the next level.

“They were all making resolutions…and were giving me a hard time about never making a resolution…I said if I made one, I would keep it, ” Ferrell said.

Ferrell decided he would run every day for a year, which quickly turned into much longer.

“Every run for 20 years has been a minimum of 30 minutes,” he said.

Running every day might seem like an impossible task, but Ferrell has made it a priority in his daily routine. “Just blessed to be healthy and uninjured. I’ve never had an injury bad enough to keep me from running.”

Ferrell prefers to run in the morning, or the during the lunchtime hour.

From his first marathon, to running five miles on the first day of 2020, he says he truly enjoys it, but doesn’t claim to be a running expert.

“Probably if I was going to give advice, would be maybe to not over-do it early…start off slow and build up.”

At the end of the day, he’s a master of routine.

“I get it in. I get a run in everyday. Have not taken a day off.”

His one regret?

“If I knew it was going to be a 20 year streak, I would have probably written every run down,” Ferrell said.

His goal in 2020 is to keep his running streak going.