Meet the robot helping Missouri football practice this season

The University of Missouri athletic department has acquired a robotic quarterback called “The Seeker” to help improve practice reps. Photo Credit: Monarc

ST. LOUIS — As the University of Missouri football program prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the team has a new tool at its disposal. A robot, to be more specific. Meet “The Seeker”

The Seeker is home in #Columbia ready to help @MizzouFootball take their practice reps and offseason training to the next level!



Great to see #Mizzou invest in the best for their student athletes and we're excited to have the #Tigers in the Monarc family. @MizzouEq #SEC #CFB pic.twitter.com/LuUtD7FZXJ — Monarc (@MonarcSport) September 2, 2021

“The Seeker enables student-athletes to practice a variety of game-like scenarios – receiving passes, punts and kicks across the entire field autonomously,” the athletic department wrote in a news release announcing a partnership with Dallas-based Monarc. “The functionality is enhanced through the Pulse tracking device, which enables players to be tracked while engaging in routes and drills. Additionally, the Pulse allows coaches to control and initiate plays remotely from anywhere on the field.”

Missouri joins LSU, SMU and West Virginia among other college football programs using the technology.

Our sister station in the Quad Cities profiled the technology when it was in development two years ago.