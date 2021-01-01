Meeting your fitness goals in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Many are starting 2021 focused on health and fitness goals.

When it comes to fitness resolutions, experts say it is all about staying realistic.

Fitness Director of Fayetteville Athletic Club, Mica O’Dell, said whether you have a big goal or small one, it is important to set smaller goals to help you make progress toward that goal down the road.

She said these goals will help you not only physically but also mentally as you build confidence seeing yourself meet them on a regular basis.

“You’re gonna see yourself hit that goal in that short amount of time,” O’Dell said. “If they were to just make it more of a lifestyle and a habit and staying active it would be so much easier on them every year.”

