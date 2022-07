LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 10 p.m. tonight the drawing for a $555 million lottery jackpot will be called.

If won tonight, the jackpot will be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history according to a press release.

The $555 million jackpot has an estimated cash value of $316.9 million.

Tickets are available for purchase in store at an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery retailer or on the Jackpocket app.