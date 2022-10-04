WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Up-and-coming country singer Megan Moroney will bring her distinctive voice to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs on Friday, October 21 at 9 p.m.

According to a press release, the show is free and open to the public ages 21 and up.

Born and raised in Georgia, Moroney’s career began during her freshman year at the University of Georgia with an opportunity to open for an established country artist at the Georgia Theatre, which prompted her to write her very first original song. Since then, Moroney has quickly become one of Nashville’s most exciting artists whose success thus far has been achieved without the support of a major label.

Her honest, conversational lyrics and passion for storytelling fueled her latest EP, “Pistol Made of Roses,” which debuted in July 2022 and includes the songs “I Love Me,” “Hair Salon,” “Til It All Goes South,” “Tennessee Orange” and more.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. For more information, click here and select the West Siloam Springs tab.