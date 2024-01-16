ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Melissa Etheridge and Jewel are coming to the Walmart AMP as part of their co-headlining tour, according to a news release.

The tour’s stop at the Walmart AMP will be on Saturday, Oct. 5. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 and prices will range between $41.50 and $101.50. No lawn tickets will be available, only seated tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

