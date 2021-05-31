Memorial Day event held at the Wall of Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Locals gathered at the Wall of Honor in Bella Vista to honor and remember our fallen soldiers.

Retired Lt. Colonel Jim Parsons is the chairman of the Bella Vista Patriots is one of those who put this event together.

“We’re here to honor and remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to give us the freedom to come here,” says Parsons.

He says Memorial Day is one which means the world to him.

“My brother who was at Normandy fought his way to Berlin. I think about that and the sacrifice that he made back then when you could have been in college or university getting prepared for life,” says Parsons.

Another individual who was in attendance was World War II Veteran, Retired Air Force Staff Sergeant Leonard Eisert.

He says while many may be thinking about what’s going in the cooler or going on the grill, what’s on his mind are those who couldn’t make it this morning.

“Just about every day, yeah I always think about that yeah. I come here a lot, I come here alone a lot I come and look around just by myself. It’s kind of a church in a way,” says Eisert.

Thought and emotion Parsons says he hopes to convey to the next generation.

“We hope parents with children who come to these events annually will maybe glean something from here that maybe they’re not getting at school,” says Parsons.

From the band to the keynote speakers it was a Memorial Day service to remember, and veterans here hope it will remind people of the true meaning of the holiday, honoring those who died protecting our freedoms.