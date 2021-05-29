Memorial Day vs.Veterans Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Everyone is probably excited about the holiday weekend, however, before going into the weekend it’s important to note the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Before you go around thanking every Veteran for their service this weekend, there is an important difference to note between the two.

Memorial Day is meant to honor those who have died serving in the military, while Veterans Day recognizes all who have served in the Armed Forces. This is a difference founder of Bo’s Blessings, Jannie Layne, says is very important to those who are members of the veteran’s community.

“One of the things that Bo found profound was people thanking him for his service on Memorial day, he said don’t thank me for my service, thank the families of my comrades who have died in service to our country. Remember them, speak their names, and thank me on veterans day if you must,” said Layne.