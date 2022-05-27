FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Memorial Day Weekend is here, which means that summer is officially beginning and Progressive Insurance has some tips to share to ensure you’re prepared for when it comes to boat safety.

Come Prepared: Especially on the first boating weekend of the season, make sure you have everything you need on board before taking your boat out on the water. This can include life jackets and personal flotation devices (PFDs), your boating license and registration, a first aid kit and a fire extinguisher. It is the perfect time to make sure all your lines and safety gear are in top shape, and to replace the ones that didn’t weather the off season.

before leaving the dock to ensure smooth sailing. Designate a sober skipper to captain the boat to keep everyone onboard and in the water safe.

to captain the boat to keep everyone onboard and in the water safe. Make sure you’re insured: One of the biggest myths about boat insurance is that you don’t need it because you’re adequately covered under your home insurance policy. While your home’s policy may provide some protection for a smaller boat while it’s on your property, it won’t offer the coverage you need on the water — especially if you’re operating a powerboat.

Other summer safety tips are available on KNWA.com.