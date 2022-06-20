BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A memorial service is held in Bentonville on June 20 to honor 12 attorneys and judges who have died in the last three years.

Family members had the opportunity to say a few words to memorialize their relatives.

For some who lost loved ones during the height of the pandemic, there was never a chance to properly celebrate their lives and say goodbye.

That’s why the event was meaningful for one local mother, Wanda Roe, who lost her daughter in 2020.

“It means a great deal because when she passed away, we couldn’t have a proper funeral or any services. And, that bothered me a great deal. I kept thinking ‘Why couldn’t I find something that would be appropriate?’ And, this makes up for that.”

The Benton County Bar Association has installed engraved bricks in downtown Bentonville to memorialize attorneys who practiced in the county.