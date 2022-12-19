ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A public memorial service for Benton County Detective Paul Newell, who died during the Wreaths Across America escort, will take place at 10:30 a.m Dec. 28 at Cross Church in Rogers.

The burial will be followed after the memorial service. Newell’s body will be buried at the Maysville Cemetery in Maysville.

Newell, 51, died on Dec. 17 on Walton Boulevard while escorting materials to the Fayetteville National Cemetery for the Wreaths Across America event honoring fallen veterans.

Detective Newell served for 24 years with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, starting his career in the detention division. During his law enforcement career, he served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, and lieutenant. Most recently, he was a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division.