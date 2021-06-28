Memorial set up outside Pea Ridge police station

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple died serving his town after being run over by a car Saturday morning after he and fellow Pea Ridge Police attempted to confront which was tagged by the Rogers Police Department.

To honor his life, a memorial was set up outside the Pea Ridge police station. People came out in drove from fellow police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, to even local elementary students.

“We just felt so sorry for the police officer, just really sad about it,” Said Pea Ridge elementary school student Elijah Smith.

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police said he’s the one who parked Officer Kevin Apple’s car out front. He tells me he felt the public needed a place to morn.

“This morning was the first time that I actually returned to the police department, and I was just completely overwhelmed with emotion. It is truly a wonderful and amazing thing how the community has banded together,” said Lisenbee.

He was right; The public agrees a place to mourn was necessary.

“Some people, I don’t know why they want to do this to people. God is a good person, he made this world perfect, but I don’t know why they want to kill people,” said another Pea Ridge elementary school student Chet Dancer.

A date has been set for the funeral of Officer Kevin Apple. According to Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department, the funeral will be noon Friday, July 2, at Cross Church in Rogers. A procession will precede the funeral.