Men in dismemberment case face judge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The two men who pleaded not guilty to performing illegal surgery on another man face an Oklahoma judge today.

This story includes graphic details.

Bobby Allen and Thomas Gates are accused of surgically removing a man’s genitals.

Of the nine counts they both face, Gates had two drug counts removed today.

He and Allen still face multiple felony counts, including conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery and maiming.

A trial date has not been set.

According to police, the 28-year-old man whose genitals were removed willingly participated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers