Men in dismemberment case face judge

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The two men who pleaded not guilty to performing illegal surgery on another man face an Oklahoma judge today.

This story includes graphic details.

Bobby Allen and Thomas Gates are accused of surgically removing a man’s genitals.

Of the nine counts they both face, Gates had two drug counts removed today.

He and Allen still face multiple felony counts, including conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery and maiming.

A trial date has not been set.

According to police, the 28-year-old man whose genitals were removed willingly participated.