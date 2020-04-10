Mental health and substance abuse services available for Arkansans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re struggling with mental health or substance abuse there are resources available for you.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services said every Arkansan has access to services being offered in the state.

If you have insurance contact your provider and they can help find you people in your area.

If your insurance company doesn’t help you find a provider you have Medicaid, or you don’t have insurance, you can call the DHS Mental Health and Addiction Services support line at (844) 763-0198.

It operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“You can call and talk to a person and they will help you find a list of providers in your area,” said Paula Stone, Arkansas Dept. of Human Service.

If you call, you can schedule an appointment for an assessment to find out what service you might need services include individual counseling, marriage and family therapy, and crisis intervention.