Mental health professional worries for clients health after recent legislation passes in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Mental health professionals say they fear for their clients psychological health in light of the recent anti-trans laws that have passed in Arkansas.

Katherine Darling is a psychiatrist and mental health nurse practitioner.

She said it never crossed her mind to stop treating her LGBTQ+ and trans clients after the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act passed in Arkansas. The bill allows healthcare providers to choose who they treat based on morals and beliefs.

She said some of her clients need her more than ever right now after another piece of legislation was passed that blocks trans teens and youth from getting hormone and puberty blocking medications.

“To have hormone therapy threatened to be removed and ceased, they’re going back to what they never felt comfortable with in the first place,” Darling said. “There’s a lot of worry, depression increase, the risk of suicide is increased.”