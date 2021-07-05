Mercy CAO says hospital has nearly 50 patients on ventilators

Arkansas sends ventilators to Springfield due to high demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Springfield CAO Erik Frederick took to Twitter Monday to share some news regarding what the hospital is seeing with the recent rise in COVID-19 patients.

According to Frederick, the hospital is running almost 50 vents, and Mercy will be opening a second COVID ICU and a second step down.

“Physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists are tired. Heck everyone is tired. Travel RN’s coming this week. Physician support being arranged. If you’re an RT, call us,” the tweet says.

Frederick also said the hospital has 115 COVID-positive patients.

Frederick also shared Sunday that Mercy Springfield had received more vents from hospitals in St. Louis and Arkansas due to the high demand in Springfield.

