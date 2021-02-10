Mercy clinics in Northwest Arkansas to delay opening on Wednesday; test collection site closed

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All Mercy clinics in Northwest Arkansas will have a delayed opening on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Mercy clinics will begin seeing patients at 10 a.m., according to a release from the hospital on Wednesday.

All in-person appointments scheduled for earlier than 10 a.m. will be attempted to be converted to video visits.

Patients with later appointments who are unable to travel to the clinic may have their appointment converted to a video visit, as well, the release states.

Mercy’s COVID-19 Test Collection site in Rogers will be closed for the day, and all scheduled patients will be moved to Thursday.