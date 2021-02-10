Mercy clinics in Northwest Arkansas to delay opening on Wednesday; test collection site closed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All Mercy clinics in Northwest Arkansas will have a delayed opening on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Mercy clinics will begin seeing patients at 10 a.m., according to a release from the hospital on Wednesday.

All in-person appointments scheduled for earlier than 10 a.m. will be attempted to be converted to video visits.

Patients with later appointments who are unable to travel to the clinic may have their appointment converted to a video visit, as well, the release states.

Mercy’s COVID-19 Test Collection site in Rogers will be closed for the day, and all scheduled patients will be moved to Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers