ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital Northwest in Rogers, Ark. announced Wednesday it has earned the Energy Star certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the 11th time in 13 years.

The recognition designates the hospital for using less energy, which results in lower operational expenses and producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions than the vast majority of other hospitals across the country.

According to a press release, organizations qualify as Energy Star facilities by achieving a score of 75 or better on a 100-point scale based on 12 months of energy-use data. Mercy Northwest is rated at 87 and ranks among the top 13% of U.S. hospitals for energy efficiency. The EPA estimates Energy Star facilities produce 35% fewer greenhouse gases and consume 35% less energy than their peers.

“This most recent Energy Star designation for 2021 is a result of our Mercy core value of stewardship,” said Monty Lindsey, director of facility maintenance and operations at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas. “This recognition reinforces our dedication to energy conservation and reducing our impact on the environment. By using less energy and producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions, we are caring for our community and protecting its future.”

According to the EPA, since launching in 1992, the certification and its partners have helped cut energy costs by $450 billion while reducing the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions by 4 billion metric tons. The release notes it is the only energy efficiency certification in the U.S. that is based on verified energy performance.

Energy efficiency efforts at Mercy NWA include:

Turning lights and equipment off when not in use

Purchasing energy-efficient equipment

Using sensors in areas with natural light so overhead lights come on only when the sun sets or is blocked by clouds

Installing motion sensors in places like bathrooms so lights go off when no movement is detected

Converting lights to LED bulbs, which require less energy to operate

Disconnecting from the electric grid and using generators to supply electrical power to the hospital during peak electrical times

Making adjustments to the thermostat, such as setting it lower or higher (depending on the season) at night and scheduling on and off times

Purchasing and operating energy smart equipment for optimal energy efficiency

The money we saved on what would have been spent on energy makes it possible for Mercy to invest more into the lifesaving resources needed to care for our community. That stewardship of resources is a difference-maker, especially during critical moments like what we have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a health care leader, Mercy is committed to caring for our community and protecting quality of life for future generations Eric Pianalto, Mercy Hospital NWA president

According to the release, Mercy NWA saved approximately $200,000 in electric bills in 2021 due to the hospital’s Energy Star rating and load-shedding efforts.