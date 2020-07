ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital makes more rooms for mothers to be closer to their newborns.

Mercy Birthplace is next to the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and adds another 14 mother-baby suites to its existing 19.

The suites give moms a comfortable and calming atmosphere for families to enjoy a personalized birth experience.

In addition to the Mercy Birthplace, the hospital also added a six-bed unit for mothers with high-risk pregnancies.