Mercy Fort Smith doctors, frontline workers vaccinated

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith received its COVID-19 vaccine shipment.

Dr. Candy Lindsey, the hospital’s ER and trauma director, was the first to receive her shot.

“The reason I wanted to get this vaccine quickly is because I want to help others feel comfortable knowing that this is safe and that those of us in health care support it and we want to do what’s best for our community as well as fellow co-workers,” she said.

Hospital officials say they understand that the timetable for this vaccine was much faster than normal, but they are confident the science is solid and that it is safe.

