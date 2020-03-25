Mercy Fort Smith opens injury walk-in clinic

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Clinic Orthopedics has opened a weekday walk-in clinic for non-medical injuries.

Patients can be seen the same day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, for injuries including cuts, burns, sprains, fractures, strains, and stitches at the Mercy Clinic Orthopedic Office on the Orthopedic Hospital campus. The number is 479-709-6700.

Patients enter through the physician’s office entrance.

Patients with cough, fever, or other medical symptoms or after-hours injuries can utilize Mercy Convenient Care. Patients should call ahead of their arrival.

Mercy Convenient Care – River Valley

3505 S. 79th St. – 479-709-8686

Mercy Convenient Care – Zero Street

1400 Zero St. – 479-573-3082

Mercy Convenient Care workers at 6801 Rogers Ave. will be providing assistance at other Convenient Care locations. Patients will not be seen at this location.

Patients will be screened at the clinic entrance, asked to provide a cellphone number and wait in their car until an exam room is available.

Mercy Clinic visitor restrictions will be enforced at these locations.