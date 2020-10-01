Mercy Fort Smith to administer drive-up flu shots

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Convenient Care in Fort Smith will offer drive-up flu shots beginning October 1.

The flu shot clinics will be available seven days a week for anyone 18 and older.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Mercy Convenient Care at 3505 S. 79th St. in Fort Smith.

There will be four parking spots at the clinic designated for people just getting a shot.

Mercy asks that everyone have their insurance information ready and call the clinic to register by phone at 479-709-8686.

Staff will meet you at your car to administer the shot. Masks are recommended.

Flu shots will also be available inside at Mercy Convenient Care – 79th Street and inside other Mercy locations.

For additional questions, call Mercy Convenient Care – 79th Street at 479-709-8686.