Mercy Fort Smith to administer drive-up flu shots

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Convenient Care in Fort Smith will offer drive-up flu shots beginning October 1.
The flu shot clinics will be available seven days a week for anyone 18 and older.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Mercy Convenient Care at 3505 S. 79th St. in Fort Smith.
There will be four parking spots at the clinic designated for people just getting a shot.
Mercy asks that everyone have their insurance information ready and call the clinic to register by phone at 479-709-8686.
Staff will meet you at your car to administer the shot. Masks are recommended.
Flu shots will also be available inside at Mercy Convenient Care – 79th Street and inside other Mercy locations.
For additional questions, call Mercy Convenient Care – 79th Street at 479-709-8686.