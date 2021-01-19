Mercy Fort Smith to begin vaccinating area residents for COVID-19

Mercy-Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Fort Smith announced plans Tuesday to begin vaccinating eligible area residents for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, Jan. 20. 

Mercy will host a vaccination clinic beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday for individuals who are included in Phase 1-B of the Arkansas Health Department’s schedule. Eligible residents who are included in Phase 1-A, which began in December, also can receive the vaccination.

The healthcare provider will continue to schedule vaccines as supplies are made available.

In a statement released by Mercy, officials said vaccinating all those who are eligible will take several months and many people may wait a month or more for their vaccine.

Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and wish to do so can fill out Mercy’s Fort Smith vaccination form to contacted to schedule and appointment based on availability.

