FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital Fort Smith announced it will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new $162.5 million emergency room/intensive care unit expansion.

The groundbreaking is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at the hospital, located at 7301 Rogers Ave in Fort Smith.

According to a press release, the ER will expand from 29 to 50 rooms, while the ICU will expand from 38 to 64 rooms. The new ER will allow for about 25,000 more patient visits per year and include special considerations for infectious disease as well as behavioral health patients.

The release notes an additional 140 parking spaces will be added to accommodate the expansion, with parking closer to the new ER entrance. Additional plans include a 22-bed observation unit requiring no renovation in the former ICU space​, helipad relocation that will improve the patient transport process​, and new gift shop and meeting room space.

Video renderings of the expansion can be found here.