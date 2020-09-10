Mercy Fort Smith updates visitor policies

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital Fort Smith will begin allowing visitors for hospitalized patients during a limited time each day.

In addition, patients at Mercy Clinic locations will be allowed one visitor during their appointments.

Mercy will allow one visitor per patient per day during a limited window at Mercy Fort Smith as well as at critical access hospitals in Booneville, Ozark, Paris, and Waldron and Mercy Orthopedic Hospital in Fort Smith.

Visitor guidelines are subject to change based upon COVID-19 infections.

Mercy Hospital Fort Smith inpatient visiting hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Visitation is limited to one hour, except in the intensive care unit, where visitation is limited to 30 minutes.

Emergency room patients may be accompanied by one patient representative, although the ER waiting room remains closed. Visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicle until the ER patient has been admitted to a room. If an emergency room patient is admitted, family will be asked to leave and follow the hospital visitor guidelines during the patient’s hospital stay.

All inpatient visitors must be 18 years or older. Visitors who are under 18 who arrive with an ER patient may stay with the patient if child care is unavailable.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have visitors at this time.

All other restrictions remain in place, including restricting which entrances are open.

Mercy Fort Smith is accessible through the Emergency Department, Medical Building and Labor & Delivery. Visitors for hospitalized patients should use the ER entrance.

Mercy hospitals in Booneville, Paris and Waldron and Mercy Hospital River Valley Orthopedics are accessible through the ER entrance.

Mercy Hospital Ozark is accessible through the ER and outpatient entrances.

Mercy Clinic Fort Smith locations will allow one visitor 18 years or older per clinic patient. Young children also may accompany parents or guardians to Mercy Clinic offices if child care is not available. Pediatric patients may have two designated visitors, parents or guardians as requested or needed.

Hospital and clinic campus guidelines remain in effect and include the following:

All individuals entering the Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Mercy Clinic campuses will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks with them in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.

After being screened, visitors will receive a wristband that must be worn throughout the visit.

Visitors are to remain in the patient’s room during the entire visit. Visitors are not allowed in waiting rooms, cafeteria, gift shop, or other common areas.

In an effort to reduce the spread and exposure of COVID-19, Mercy Clinic Fort Smith encourages all patients to consider bringing a visitor or family member only when it is absolutely necessary.

Visitor guidelines can be found here.