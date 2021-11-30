Mercy Health Foundation hosting ‘Snowball Effect’ campaign

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Health Foundation announced in a press release that on Wednesday, Dec. 1, it will be kicking off its online “Snowball Effect” campaign that benefits Mercy hospitals in Fort Smith and Rogers.

According to the release, this year’s campaign will include an outdoor event at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art in Bentonville, Ark. on Saturday, Dec. 4, benefitting Mercy Health Foundation NWA.

The event is set to feature exclusive access to Crystal Bridges North Forest Lights, an outdoor concert with country singer Adam Doleac, a Christmas drone show, gift boxes and more. You can purchase tickets here.

Proceeds this year will go toward access and assistance, innovation and technology and critical care services at Mercy Fort Smith.

At Mercy Northwest Arkansas, proceeds will benefit cardiology, neurosciences, and women and children. Donors may choose to donate to an area in greater need.

The campaign will run from Dec. 1-12. Those who wish to donate can do so here for Fort Smith and here for Northwest Arkansas.