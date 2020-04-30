Mercy Health uses innovation to disinfect PPE for re-use

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Health uses innovation to disinfect personal protective equipment so it can be re-used.

According to its website, Mercy has been collecting masks for weeks and has been sending them to its locations in Springfield and St. Louis, Missouri to be disinfected with equipment called Altapure.

N95 respirators are hung from a clothesline as hydrogen peroxide misting equipment fills the room with a vapor that kills both viruses and bacteria.

This process has been used for years to disinfect patient rooms.

Mercy’s environmental services and quality teams came together to design the process for safely saving, disinfecting, and storing the used masks.