Mercy Hospice remembers lives lost over the past two years

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospice held a virtual ceremony Sunday to honor the lives lost during the past two years.

A ceremony wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19. Mercy Hospice volunteers, staff, and family members gathered virtually to cherish memories and reflect on their loved ones. Mike Jones, a volunteer, offered comfort and words of encouragement to those experiencing grief.

“I promise you the extreme intensity of grief doesn’t last forever, in time the lights will come back on and the darkness will slip into the shadows and you’ll discover you’re still standing,” Jones said.

The ceremony was filled with a candle lighting, scripture reading and music. Mercy hopes to host an in-person event next year. Mercy also offers bereavement support for loved ones, for more information visit it’s website.