Mercy Hospital among the first to receive Pfizer vaccines in the state

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas now has the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and Mercy Hospital in Rogers is one of the very first to receive them.

Arkansas Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Jose Romero, said 18 hospitals have been approved to receive the vaccines. Two received them today, including Mercy, along with one pharmacy and the ADH.

Dr. Romero said the bulk of hospitals who did not get a shipment Monday will get it Tuesday. These shipments consist of 975 doses. The first round is set to go to employees working directly with COVID-19 patients in Covid units, the ER or the ICU. Dr. Romero said they will also cover those who maintain the facility, like housekeeping staff.

Mercy’s Vice President of Operations, Dr. David Fortner said the hospital will begin vaccinating the first round Tuesday, December 15th.

“Personally I am really excited and I think there is excitement in general about having another option to fight the pandemic,” he said.

Dr. Fortner also said he expects the FDA to authorize the Moderna vaccine Thursday, which will then be sent out to hospitals just like the Pfizer vaccine.