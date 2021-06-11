Mercy Hospital holds Project SEARCH graduation in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans with special needs are one step closer to their future.

On June 11, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith held its third Project SEARCH graduation.

The program trains young adults with developmental disabilities for competitive employment opportunities.

Graduate, Andrea Ceynar says today was a great day to celebrate the hard work of her and the others.

“I feel so excited to celebrate, to celebrate with us, the Project SEARCH interns our hard work,” Ceynar said. “It’s so exciting.”

Nine interns received their certificates today after spending the past nine months working in various departments at the hospital.