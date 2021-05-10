Mercy Hospital honors healthcare workers for service during pandemic

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Mercy Hospital is honoring the patients lost due to COVID-19 and the healthcare workers who have been fighting the virus in honor of Health Care Week.

The hospital kicked off the week with a “Brighter Days Ahead” event Monday, May 10th.

Mercy administrators, like president Eric Pianalto, addressed the healthcare workers to thank them for their work this year.

In the community, I received countless stories of the caring compassion of our workforce showed to every patient,” –ERIC PIANALTO, PRESIDENT, MERCY HOSPITAL

On display behind Pianalto and the other speakers were more than 900 pinwheels in honor of every COVID-19 patient treated at Mercy. 140 of those pinwheels represented patients lost to the virus, including on of their very own workers.

Pinwheels in honor, remembrance of COVID-19 patients

For those pinwheels that we lost- none of our nurses ever let anyone die alone.” KELLI HUNTLEY, VICE-PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, MERCY HOSPITAL

Director of Pharmacy, David Fortner shared a story from a Mercy employee whose uncle, niece and pastor were admitted to the COVID-19 unit at Mercy- all the same time. He later lost his uncle at the hospital to COVID-19. The employee recalled the memory in a statement read by Fortner, noting the way his co-workers honored his uncle in his death.

It’s that last piece that really struck me, about him feeling honored in his uncle’s death by the work of you guys and the support of our ministry.” -DAVID FORTNER, DIRECTOR OF PHARMACY, MERCY HOSPITAL

The administrators are also using the week to thank donors, Paul and Martha Bergant for donations benefitting the $300 million expansion. The hospital is also dedicating new sculptures and a water feature located on the Begrgant Terrace to Mercy healthcare workers.