ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital in Rogers hosts a hiring event on April 6 focused on entry-level positions.

Those include housekeeping and food services along with public safety positions.

Ashley McCasland with the hospital says positions like this are vital to day-to-day operations. “These are the people who are patients, our coworkers, even just our visitors are going to see,” McCasland said. “Even more than our doctors and nurses. Whether you are going to the cafeteria, or if you are getting a procedure done, these are the people you will be interacting with the most.”

If you were not able to go to the event, you can go to Mercy Hospital’s career website to learn more.