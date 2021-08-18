Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith opens COVID-19 clinic

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Fort Smith has opened a clinic focused on the treatment of COVID-19 patients and people with symptoms of the illness.

According to a news release from the hospital, Mercy Clinic COVID Care – Fort Smith is located at the former Convenient Care clinic at Mercy Tower West, 6801 Rogers Avenue.

The clinic is open from 3-9 p.m. six days a week and is available to walk-ins only. No appointments are needed. The clinic is closed on Thursdays.

The release says patients do not need to be established with Mercy to use the clinic.

Mercy says anyone with acute symptoms such as fever, dry cough, tiredness, aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, or rash on skin or discoloration of fingers or toes to utilize the clinic.

The hospital says those with severe symptoms including difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure or loss of speech or movement should seek immediate medical attention at the closest emergency room.

COVID-19 testing and other diagnostic processes such as testing for strep throat and influenza will be used to diagnose and treat patients at Mercy Clinic COVID Care – Fort Smith.

Patients will be evaluated by a physician or advanced practice nurse, who will create a treatment plan for each patient following a diagnosis.

The hospital says masking and social distancing are required at Mercy Clinic COVID Care – Fort Smith, as well as at all other Mercy facilities.

Patients are allowed to have one person accompany them during each appointment.

A complete list of Mercy Fort Smith’s visitor guidelines is available here.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can schedule a test with Mercy by calling 479-573-3939. COVID-19 testing is at Mercy Convenient Care – 79th Street, 3505 79th Street in Fort Smith.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available by visiting the hospital’s website or by calling 833-364-6777.