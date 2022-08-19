FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hearing aids will now be available over the counter. The Food and Drug Administration made the decision on August 16.

People won’t need a prescription or medical exam to get one. Dr. Jenean Woods with the audiology department at Mercy Hospital in Rogers says the department is happy hearing aids will be made more readily available but is concerned that some might not know how to adjust them safely.

“There are only specific people this will be appropriate for, so we think it’s very important that the patient seeks medical advice to make sure they’re getting appropriate treatment and also that it’s not doing any further damage to their hearing,” Woods said.

Woods says there’s going to be a lot of restrictions on who the hearing aids are going to be appropriate for. She recommends patients seek medical advice before purchasing a hearing aid in order to not damage their hearing.