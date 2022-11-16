ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith have received A grades in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report.

According to a release, Mercy Hospitals in these locations are two of only eight hospitals throughout Arkansas to earn an A grade from Leapfrog in its list of fall 2022 grades. In Fort Smith, Mercy was the only hospital to receive an A grade in the most recent assessment, while in Northwest Arkansas, Mercy was one of four.

“Providing exceptional patient care in our communities is Mercy’s top priority, and our record for patient safety demonstrates this,” said Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospitals Arkansas. “Our hospitals in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas have achieved ‘straight A’ status yet again, and all credit goes to our amazing co-workers for making this happen. Their commitment to service is second to none throughout Arkansas.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns letter grades to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures, including errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and the protocols hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients, the release noted.

Mercy recently earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its Rogers hospital, and a three-star rating for Mercy-Fort Smith.

To see Mercy Hospitals Arkansas’ full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.