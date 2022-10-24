ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith have earned the highest quality ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in their respective regions, it was announced Monday.

According to a press release, Mercy-Northwest is one of only two hospitals in Arkansas to earn a five-star rating and is the highest of any hospital in Northwest Arkansas.

Mercy-Fort Smith received a three-star rating from CMS, which is the highest of any hospital in the River Valley.

These ratings assure our patients that if they come to Mercy, they will receive the highest-quality care available. Ratings matter when it comes to the health of your family and friends. In the same way you wouldn’t want to eat at a one-star restaurant, you’d also want to seek health care at the best facility in the area. Our caregivers work diligently every day to ensure that anyone who comes through our doors receives not only quality service, but compassionate care. Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospitals Arkansas

Five stars is the highest quality rating given by CMS and is considered one of the strongest

indicators that patients will receive excellent care, the release said.

CMS re-evaluates hospitals annually using more than 100 measures divided into five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timeliness and effectiveness of care. Only 429 hospitals out of 3,093 in the U.S. received a CMS five-star rating in 2022.

“This is the third consecutive year Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas has received a CMS five-star rating,” Gehrig said. “Our co-workers in Arkansas are constantly seeking to deliver a safer and better experience for patients, even through a worldwide pandemic.”

To learn more about the ratings for Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Mercy Hospital Fort

Smith, click here. For more information about CMS’ Hospital Compare, click here.