Mercy, Kindred Healthcare open new rehab facility

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital and Kindred Healthcare open a new rehab facility in Fort Smith.

The new 50-bed hospital has been under construction since before the pandemic.

It’ll care for adults recovering from things like stroke, neurological disease, and other debilitating illnesses and injuries.

The facility includes multiple therapy gyms, transitional living apartments, and a courtyard with golf, pickleball, and cornhole.

Sen. John Boozman was in town today for the grand opening.

“This is a facility that really is going to help so many in a time of suffering,” Sen. Boozman said. “It’s just a great example again of everybody working so hard for the benefit of others.”

Speakers during today’s grand opening included Gov. Asa Hutchinson.