ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hospital and clinic co-workers will be competing in a March Madness event to raise food donations for the annual Spring Food Drive from Mercy Northwest Arkansas.

Mercy Hospital and Mercy Clinic will have a charity basketball game on held Tuesday, March 28 at Arkansas Athletes Outreach (AAO). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the game time starting between 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. The entry fee is a donated item in the list below.

“We are thrilled to host our March Madness basketball event to benefit Mercy’s annual spring food drive, which we use to fill our Little Food Pantries throughout our network of locations at our hospital and clinics,” said Ken Joyce, vice president of Mission for Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas. “This event is a great opportunity for our hospital and clinic co-workers to come together and support a great cause while having some fun on the court.”

Two teams will compete until about 8 p.m. with halftime entertainment with a free throw competition between the Mercy Hospital and Clinic administration teams, with the winner adding points to their team’s total score.

Entry Fee Preferred Items:

Peanut butter

Jelly

Crackers (regular, peanut butter or cheese crackers)

Macaroni & cheese

Pasta and sauce

Canned chicken or tuna

Canned soup

Oatmeal or cereal

Canned beans

Fruits (canned or fruit cups)

Canned veggies

Feminine hygiene products

Soap

Shampoo and conditioner

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Diapers and adult diapers

The donations will benefit food-insecure families in Northwest Arkansas through Mercy’s Little Food Pantries at various Mercy Hospital and Clinic locations across the region, according to a press release.

“Sporting events inspire us to come together to support our favorite teams and we’re counting on that community spirit to join us in supporting our food drive in a fun way,” said Joe Manthe, director of orthopedics and therapy for Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas. “We encourage everyone to come out, donate, and cheer on their favorite team.”