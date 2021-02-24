Mercy Northwest Arkansas opens COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Northwest Arkansas has opened sign-ups to anyone in the community who is interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents can go here to sign up. They will be prompted to answer questions to determine eligibility and placed in a queue. Once vaccines are available, those eligible under the state’s guidelines will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Those who want to sign up by phone can call 833-364-6777.

As of now, the state’s vaccine plan lists people in groups 1-A and 1-B as eligible to receive vaccines. Those included in those groups are health care workers, educators, and people age 65 and older.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Residents who have already signed up for alerts regarding the vaccine on Mercy.net have been added to the queue and will be scheduled for a vaccine as supply becomes available.

