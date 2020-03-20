Mercy opens drive-thru clinic for COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Benton County, Mercy opens a drive-thru screening clinic to help monitor the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Starting today, the Mercy coronavirus evaluation site in Rogers will test patients that meet the following criteria:

You must have a fever of 100-point-four or higher

Have respiratory symptoms like cough or shortness of breath

Recently traveled to a high-risk area

Was in contact with a known COVID-19 patient

Those looking to be tested must call Mercy before arriving for pre-screening. If you are not pre-screened, you will be turned away.

“The more people that we have that are congregating here with the people that have been triaged and it does indicate that they potentially have it and need to be tested,” said Will Tommey, Executive Dir. of Operations. “The people that are just showing up on-site, you create an environment in which you could be contaminating those are not positive for COVID.”

The strict criteria are put in place to prevent unnecessary exposure to other patients and caregivers.