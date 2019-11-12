Mercy opens new tower

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Mercy is expanding to accommodate more patients and their needs.

They’ve opened a new 279,000-square-foot, seven-story tower.

Some of the services at the new tower include cardiac, an expanded neonatal intensive care unit and more hospital beds.

The McMillon Family Heart Unit has 36 inpatient beds, state-of-the-art nurses’ stations, waiting areas, and a children’s playroom among other services.

The neonatal intensive care unit has 13 private rooms and includes two specialized rooms for families with multiple children.

An expanded pediatric unit has 14 pediatric beds. This will allow the number of children served at the hospital to double annually.

An endoscopy suite with three gastrointestinal procedure rooms are also available.

Several other features are available for patient and family needs.

Mercy invested $141 million in the tower as part of a $277 million expansion.

Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital said the new tower was needed to help more patients across Northwest Arkansas.

“It was incredibly important for us to build on because we couldn’t expand anymore services in the facility that we had. We were limited in surgeries, we were limited in patient rooms, (and) we couldn’t grow or add new services to the facility. We’re very thankful to be opening today,” Pianalto said.

Leaders including Gov. Asa Hutchinson; U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.; U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., Rogers Mayor Greg Hines, Monsignor David LeSieur of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Rogers were in attendance.