BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mercy drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Bentonville will discontinue operations Friday, a press release announced.

Mercy referenced the decrease in demand for testing as reason for the decision to close, as well as cases continuing to decline.

The site, located at 3101 SE 14th St. in Bentonville, between Interstate-49 and the Northwest Arkansas Community College, will close Friday, March 4 at 4 p.m.

Mercy thanked the hard workers from the health system, as well as the NWA Council and Arkansas National Guard. The release also said it has been a “privilege” to share Mercy’s compassionate care with the community.

Symptomatic patients that wish to be tested may do so by contacting their primary care provider and/or Mercy Go Health.