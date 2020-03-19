Mercy to open COVID-19 evaluation site

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in the state and the first case in Northwest Arkansas, Mercy will open a drive-through COVID-19 evaluation site in Rogers on Friday, March 20.
The Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath and either travel to a high-risk area or contact with a known patient.
Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s Coronavirus Evaluation Site line at 479-717-7585 before arriving.
Those not pre-screened will be turned away.
“We will only provide screening for those who meet these requirements because testing prior to the appearance of symptoms can result in a false negative,” said Dr. Steve Goss, president of Mercy Clinic. “It’s critical for our communities that we screen those with the highest risk.”
Mercy is opening this drive-through location at 2090 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers to provide a designated place for COVID-19 testing for the Northwest Arkansas community.
Mercy has performed numerous tests in its clinics and at Mercy Hospital, but to date, all have been negative for COVID-19.
“This drive-through testing site will prevent unnecessary exposure to our patients and caregivers in our hospitals and clinics,” said Eric Pianalto, President of Mercy Hospital. “By directing at-risk people to this site, Mercy will limit the traffic to our hospitals and clinics. The safety of our patients, visitors, and co-workers is of the utmost importance.”
Patients will first call Mercy’s evaluation line at 479-717-7585 to be screened, and if appropriate, proceed to the clinic site.
Mercy will collect a sample and send it to the designated lab, state health department or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Results may take several days.
There will be a cost associated with the testing; it’s unknown if commercial insurance or government funding will cover any of the cost.
While coronavirus is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will only become mildly ill.
The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.
People with COVID-19 do not have a runny nose or nasal congestion. Symptoms to be aware of include:
- 100.4 fever or higher – 90% will have fever.
- Dry cough – 70% will have a dry cough.
- Shortness of breath – for those who become more acutely ill.
The most important things you can do to protect yourself from any illness also applies to COVID-19:
- Practice good hand hygiene at all times. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If water is not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Practice the 6-foot rule. If you must be in a public space and notice someone ill, keep at least 6 feet away to lessen your risk.
- Be considerate when you are sick. Stay home if you are feeling ill. You should be fever free for 24 hours before returning to work or school. Cover your cough and sneeze using the crook of your arm (inside elbow).
- Get appropriate rest, eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly.
- Consider alternatives to handshaking.