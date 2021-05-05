Mercy to open urgent care clinic in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital is planning to convert its convenient care clinic at Highway 102 in Bentonville to a Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care, according to a press release sent out by the hospital.

The clinic closes May 5 and reopens May 11 at 3101 S.E. 14th Street.

The Bentonville location is the fourth urgent care clinic in Northwest Arkansas following Fayetteville, Springdale, and Rogers.

“We introduced this new model of urgent care in 2018 and have been pleased that it’s been so well-received by our community in Northwest Arkansas,” said Dr. Steve Goss, president of Mercy Clinic.

Adults and children 6 months and older can be seen common health concerns, including COVID-19, and injuries.

The urgent care centers offer online pre-registration and check-in, mobile X-ray, and virtual visits, and is in network with most commercial insurance plans.

The centers are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays. More information about Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care, including the Bentonville center, can be found here.